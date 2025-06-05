The Archaeology of Romany Gypsies with John-Henry Phillips at National Holocaust Museum
Romany Gypsies have lived in the UK for over 500 years and have faced persecution throughout. In 2024, John-Henry, himself from a Romany background, led the first ever archaeological excavation of a historic Romany site in Britain. Featured in Digging for Britain, the excavation uncovered the little-known ‘Gypsy Compounds’ and ‘Gypsy Rehabilitation Centre’ sites of forced assimilation that operated until the late 1970s.
This talk explores the history of Romany Gypsies in the UK, the overlooked Romany heritage still visible today, and the unique discoveries made during this groundbreaking excavation.
Book your tickets at www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/the-archaeology-of-romany-gypsies-with-john-henry-phillips
Held to commemorate Roma Genocide Remembrance Day 2025, on 2nd August.