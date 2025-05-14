Support those who care for us - become a Star Awards sponsor

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has announced the return of its annual Star Awards, which will be held on Thursday 6 November 2025 at the Doncaster Dome.

This much-anticipated event honours the extraordinary compassion, dedication and skill demonstrated by NHS colleagues across Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital.

Every day, these individuals deliver expert care, save lives, offer comfort in the most challenging moments and work diligently behind the scenes to ensure that the Trust’s hospitals operate safely and efficiently. The Star Awards offer a heartfelt opportunity to recognise those who devote themselves to the care of others.

Now in its eighth year, the Star Awards enjoys the support of local businesses, whose generosity enables the Trust to shine a spotlight on staff who make a tangible difference - often without expecting recognition.

A variety of sponsorship packages is available, providing meaningful brand exposure across DBTH’s internal and external communications channels, which collectively generate more than 10 million views, clicks and engagements each year among colleagues, patients and the wider public.

Sponsors will also receive tickets to attend the awards ceremony and the opportunity to host a promotional stand on the evening.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, said: “This event is our way of recognising the outstanding colleagues who go above and beyond every single day across Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital, Montagu Hospital and our external clinics. From the midwives helping to welcome new life into the world, to the porters, cleaners, nurses, therapists, doctors and so many others who support us and our loved ones at our most vulnerable – this is their night.

"By sponsoring an award, you’ll help us recognise these everyday heroes and give them the celebration they so richly deserve. It’s also a unique opportunity to align your brand with the NHS, gain valuable exposure across our channels, and show your support for those who care for our communities."

12 award categories are available for sponsorship, each designed to showcase a different aspect of life at DBTH - from those who go the extra mile for patients to colleagues committed to learning and development and the unsung heroes who work quietly behind the scenes.

For further information or to request a sponsorship pack, please visit www.dbth.nhs.uk/news/sponsor-the-dbth-star-awards-2025 or contact the Communications and Engagement team at [email protected]