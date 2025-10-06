Support Local: Fundraising events for Aurora Wellbeing Centre
All funds raised will directly support Aurora’s work with people affected by cancer across Bassetlaw and beyond. The centre provides free wellbeing support, counselling, beauty therapy, peer groups, and practical guidance — ensuring that no one faces cancer alone.
Here’s what’s coming up:
Jumble Sale – Saturday 11th October, 9:00am–1:00pm
Join us at Aurora Wellbeing Centre for a brilliant morning of bargain hunting. Whether you’re after clothing, books, toys, or homeware, there’s something for everyone — with prices starting from just 20p. Valerie’s Tearooms will be open, serving hot and cold drinks alongside sweet and savoury snacks. Limited beauty treatment appointments will also be available on the day. To book a treatment, contact the beauty team directly on 07827 231001.
Pet Shop Boys Tribute Night – Saturday 18th October, from 7:00pm
Enjoy a night of music and nostalgia with a high-energy tribute to the Pet Shop Boys at Shireoaks Sports and Social Club . Dance the night away while helping to raise vital funds for Aurora’s free wellbeing services. A great night out for fans of classic pop and live entertainment.
Halloween Tales & Pie and Pea Night – Thursday 30th October, from 6:15pm
Celebrate the spirit of All Hallows’ Eve with an evening of atmospheric storytelling, inspired by folklore and the ancient festival of Samhain. Hosted in the cosy setting of Valerie’s Tearoom, guests will enjoy a hearty pie and pea supper, tea and coffee — and can bring their own alcohol to enjoy during the event. A perfect evening for autumn lovers and story enthusiasts alike.
Fish and Chip Supper Night – Friday 7th November, from 6:30pm
Back by popular demand, this evening of delicious food and fun entertainment features the return of Island Truffles and the charismatic Andy Grey, who will deliver a hilarious and engaging Belgian chocolate demonstration. Guests will be treated to a fish, chip, and pea supper, followed by a hot drink. Guests are welcome to bring their own alcohol for this relaxed evening event.
Christmas Market – Saturday 6th December, 10:00am–2:00pm
Kick off the festive season at Aurora’s Christmas Market. Expect beautiful craft stalls, children’s activities, Santa’s Grotto, and festive refreshments from Valerie’s Tearoom. Visitors can also browse the Aurora Charity Shop and learn about local history at the Heritage Hub. A family-friendly day out to celebrate the season and support a fantastic cause.
Every ticket purchased, every cake enjoyed, and every pound spent helps Aurora continue to provide free support services to local people facing some of life’s toughest challenges.
So whether you're in the mood for music, stories, food, or festive fun — there's never been a better time to support your local wellbeing centre.
For more information, to book tickets, or to make a donation, visit www.aurorawellbeing.org.uk or pop into the centre at The Old Library Building, Memorial Avenue, Worksop.