Sundown's Christmas Golden Ticket grants a free return in 2025

The team at Sundown Adventureland is making Christmas extra special this year, by presenting every child at the park’s Christmas Spectacular with ‘Golden Tickets’.

The ‘Golden Tickets’ entitle the recipients (under 10 years old) to free entry into Sundown Adventureland from 15th February to 28th March 2025, saving families at least £20 on their trip to the iconic Retford theme park.

With dozens of rides, attractions, interactive areas, playgrounds and indoor soft plays to explore, the ‘Golden Tickets’ enable families to return and make the most of a second visit at a fraction of the cost, enjoying the highlights they may not have been able to get to previously.

During a visit at Sundown, monkey around on ‘Monkey Mayhem Driving School’, giving children a chance to drive a jungle-themed 4x4 mini jeep, dodge the water sprays and dastardly villains on Jolly Pirate Boat Ride, or get stuck into imaginative play at Market Square, Storybook Village and Sunnydown Farm.

Children receive 'Golden Tickets' at this year's Christmas Spectacular

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “Days out at Sundown have formed the special childhood memories of many families over several decades, so we’re very happy to be offering a unique chance for children to return for free in 2025, using the ‘Golden Tickets’.

“We see a surplus of visitors during the Christmas Spectacular, so our hope is to give the Golden Tickets to as many children as possible. With so much to see and do here, visitors will never tire of the activities and a visit next year means they can do their favourite things again or pick up where they left off.”

At the Christmas Spectacular, the theme park for the under 10s transforms into a majestic winter wonderland with thousands of sparkling lights and Christmas decorations, lasting until Christmas Eve. Travel on ‘The Night Before Christmas Ride’ through the enchanted forest to Santa’s grotto, ready to meet the man himself and receive an early present.

Start your journey at the Four Seasons Arena being greeted by the cheeky elves, whilst joining in with live performances, dancing with the famous Sundown characters and watching popular entertainers and ventriloquists ‘Andy and Lewis’.

When tummies start to rumble, festive refreshments, including mince pies and crepes, are available around the park at Four Seasons Arena, Pumpkin Patch Café, Rodeo Corral and the indoor soft play Crash Landings. Hotdogs, nachos, pizza and plenty of tea, coffee and creamy hot chocolates also fuel families for play time.

To obtain a ‘Golden Ticket’ for a child under 10 years old, visit the Christmas Spectacular at Sundown Adventureland before 24th December. Simply book and use the ‘Golden Ticket’ from 15th February to 28th March 2025. Terms and Conditions apply, which can be found on the website.

Tickets for the Christmas Spectacular start from £20 for adults and from £24 for children, with discounts available for the over 65s, Blue Light Holders and disabled guests. Tickets include the visit to Father Christmas’ grotto and access to the wider park.

To book tickets, view opening times and prices, please visit the website: www.sundownadventureland.co.uk.