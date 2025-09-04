Sundown Adventureland unveils its new ambassadors

Captured earlier this summer as part of the winners’ weekend for the Faces of Sundown competition, which encouraged entrants to submit reasons why they’d like to visit the park and why they should be picked as winners, five families got to experience the ultimate weekend and had free access to every ride, play area and attraction that the long-standing theme park has to offer.

The new photographs and video content featuring the lucky winners will now appear on all Sundown’s platforms including its social media and its website, which has extensive details about each ride and play area that visitors can enjoy.

Debs Griffin, whose grandparents opened the park over 50 years ago and is now director, said: “Launching the Faces of Sundown competition was a wonderful experience, because we got to hear from so many of our biggest fans as well as reaching new families who haven’t visited before.

"Our winners had lots of different reasons for wanting to visit Sundown, but were all passionate about making family memories, capturing wholesome moments and are advocates for the benefits of play.”

Amongst the winners were Jacinta Osawe, her husband and two sons, Bethany Lappin with her husband and three children, Charlotte Hurrell-Rolling, her wife and two children, Danielle Dunkley, her partner and their two four-year-olds and two three-year-olds, and Alexandra Constant, her partner and their two children

“We’re really excited to unveil the new Sundown content to users on our website, our newsletter subscribers and our social media followers. It will help showcase the very best of our theme park and reignite special memories for those who have already visited and offer some inspiration to those who are still hoping to go,” added Shaun Malvern, director at Sundown Adventureland.

Another highlight this summer has been the launch of Sundown’s first children’s book, A Magical Tale at Sundown Adventureland, which showcases the tales that lie within the park, written by Shaun.

Inspired by his upbringing as a third generation ‘Sundowner’ and the fairy tale environment he enjoyed in his back garden growing up, the book is centred around a young boy called Connor and his cousin Rose. Connor’s imagination, adventurous nature and belief in magical beings sees them set out on an adventure and mission to meet the beloved Honey and Sunny Bear.

The book is on sale in the gift shop for £4.99 and readers will recognise some of their favourite rides and attractions from the theme park, including Crash Landings, WILD Ostrich Safari Ride, Lollipoppet Castle, Storybook Village and its overnight accommodation, Wild Acre Village.

For more information or to book tickets, please visit Sundown Adventureland’s website or follow its Instagram and Facebook pages.