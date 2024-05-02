Sundown Adventureland gives discounted days out to service personnel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Qualifying personnel can get tickets to the theme park for just £10 on weekends across Saturday 11th, Sunday 12th, Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th May.

The offer is more than a 50 per cent saving on the normal ticketed price to the Retford theme park and the discount can be used by anyone working in the military, police, fire, NHS, RNLI, and Blue Light services.

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland said: “Our customers have really valued the service weekends over the years, so we thought we’d repay their hard work and dedication by offering more opportunities for families to join us here at the best under 10s theme park.

“We hope those who visit can enjoy their time together, create some lasting memories and rest easy knowing that their day out is more affordable at a time where counting the pennies is important. To make sure as many families as possible can attend the Service Weekends, we’ll also be running them again in September.”

The long-established and magical attraction for the under 10s is inviting guests to enjoy everything the park has to offer. Firm favourites include the Jolly Pirate Boat Ride, Giddy Piggies, Rocky Mountain Railroad and indoor play area and café Crash Landings, where families can treat their hard-working loved ones to a tasty breakfast or a hearty lunch of pub classics, sandwiches and snacks to fuel them for all the fun to come.

At The Four Seasons Arena, guests can enjoy their packed lunches or have a much-needed sit down after a busy morning or afternoon exploring all of Sundown Adventureland’s attractions and play areas. They can also meet their favourite Sundown characters throughout the day.

Sundown Adventureland’s Services Weekends offer is valid across Saturday 11 May, Sunday 12 May, Saturday 18 May and Sunday 19 May. The park is open from 10am to 5pm and individuals will need to show proof of profession on arrival.

To book tickets please visit: www.sundownadventureland.co.uk/events/services-weekends/

Tickets are £24 for adults or children over 90cm, with children under 90cm going free.