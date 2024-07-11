Sundown Adventureland celebrates its local community with discounted tickets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To show its appreciation for its local community, Sundown Adventureland, the nostalgic under 10s theme park located near Retford, is offering £10 tickets across its Locals’ Weekend.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th July, residents living in selected postcodes can purchase tickets for £10, upon showing proof of address.

To qualify for the tickets, visitors must live in postcodes beginning with DN22 0, DN22 1, DN22 6, DN22 7, DN22 8, DN22 9, NG22 0 and NG23 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “Locals’ Weekend is the perfect opportunity to thank our nearest community for their support over recent months, it’s something we like to bring back year after year.

Families at Sundown Adventureland

“With discounted tickets for all family members in certain areas, it’s a wonderful opportunity to get together at the weekend and make some wholesome family memories that has plenty of entertainment for the grandparents down to the smallest of children.”

A local attraction for over 50 years that remains family owned, visitors can enjoy all the firm favourites across Locals Weekend.

Hop on the Jolly Pirate Boat Ride and avoid getting splashed by treacherous pirates, explore the Rocky Mountain Railroad for a journey through mountains and the deepest outback, and charge around indoor play areas including Crash Landings, taking a pit stop for a tasty breakfast butty or a hearty lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sundown Adventureland’s Locals’ Weekend will run on the 13th and 14th July from 10am to 5pm. To book tickets: please visit www.sundownadventureland.co.uk

One of the attractions at Sundown Adventureland

Please note that the discount applies to adult and children over 90cm tickets and can’t be used in conjunction with any other offer. Visitors will need to show proof of address to qualify.

To book Wild Acre Village, Sundown Adventureland’s overnight accommodation, please visit www.sundownadventureland.co.uk/wild-acre-village/