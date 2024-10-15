Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The spookiest time of year is just around the corner and the area’s favourite theme park is transforming into a thrilling land of witches, pumpkins and skeletons.

Sundown Adventureland’s annual ‘Spookfest’ is taking place until Sunday 3rd November, entertaining families with a witchy trail across the vast park and fang-tastic decorations enjoyed by all ages.

Mini ghost busters must search for the ‘Scream Team’, who are hidden around the park and once they are uncovered, stamp the activity sheet and decipher the clue to tell you where the next member of ‘Scream Team’ is hiding. Once five stamps are collected, head to the aptly named Pumpkin Patch Cafe for an edible surprise.

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “Our yearly Spookfest is a wonderful place for the under 10s during Halloween. We keep our trails, decorations and general atmosphere light-hearted yet mischievous and it’s lovely when the sense of magic spreads across the park during autumn and winter.

Spooky season surfaces at Sundown Adventureland

“It really reminds me and my family why our grandmother Audrey created Sundown, it’s a place to believe in magic, use your imagination and a reminder to never stop exploring.”

Once guests have sunk their teeth into the trail, the young and young-at-heart can make the most of the other rides, playparks and attractions for the rest of the day, including the firm favourites Jolly Pirate Boat Ride, Monkey Mayhem Driving School, Crash Landings, Lollipoppet Castle and Storybook Village.

To refuel, visit indoor play area and café Crash Landings, where families can treat themselves to a tasty breakfast butty or a hearty lunch.

At The Four Seasons Arena, there’s ample space to enjoy homemade packed lunches or have a pit stop after exploring, whilst meeting Sundown’s famous characters throughout the day.

For thrill seekers hoping for a second go on the rides, the park’s extremely popular overnight accommodation, Wild Acre Village, is open throughout the year and allows guests to extend the fun and enjoy multiple visits to their favourite attractions.

Booking options include two-night stays, long weekends and week-long holidays ideal for the half term and visitors also receive entry to the park for the entirety of their visit at no extra cost.

Tickets for Sundown’s Adventureland’s Spookfest are £24 for adults or children over 90cm. Children under 90cm enter for free. Discounts are available for disabled guests, carers, over 65s and Blue Light Card holders.

To book tickets, view opening times and prices, please visit the website: www.sundownadventureland.co.uk, or the Instagram and Facebook page.

To book Wild Acre Village, please visit Hoseasons: www.hoseasons.co.uk/holiday-parks/wild-acre-village-at-sundown-adventureland-waws