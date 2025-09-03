Sniff out a golden ticket in Forest Walkies with Wallace & Gromit at Sherwood Pines

Could your pooch win a golden ticket?

• Lucky winners bag a treasure trove of goodies for four-legged friends and their humans • It's the perfect excuse to wag those tails and explore the nation’s gorgeous forests this autumn

Calling all dog lovers! Your furry friend could be in for the walkies of a lifetime this autumn as Forestry England launches a wonderfully whimsical treasure hunt across the nation's forests. Twenty-one lucky pups (and their humans) will discover Gromit's Golden Tickets hidden inside Forest Walkies with Wallace & Gromit trail packs, unleashing a tail-wagging bounty of prizes that would make every doggy bark with joy!

Winners receive delightful Wallace & Gromit goodies, a full year of forest adventures with Forestry England membership, a fabulous OS deluxe picnic blanket, cutlery set and water bottle perfect for forest feasts, Gromit's very own raincoat and sou'wester outfit for your four-legged friend to sport on drizzly day walkies, plus collar and lead, and a Caboodle Weekly Meal Plan.

This golden opportunity builds on the runaway success of the Forest Walkies with Wallace & Gromit trails which you can find at Sherwood Pines. The trails see dogs and their owners enjoying specially designed routes with fun challenges like the 'Gromit seconds' sit test and celebratory "cheese Gromit!" photo opportunities while searching for criminal mastermind Feathers McGraw.

A prize bundle for both humans and dogs is up for grabs.

Jess Tullberg, Forest Centre Manager – Recreation, says; “Our Forest Walkies trails have already been a big hit with dogs and their owners. Now we’re adding something extra with Gromit’s Golden Tickets. It’s a fun way to encourage more families to get out and enjoy the forest – and there’s a chance to uncover a golden surprise too.”

Each Forest Walkies pack is a treasure in itself, packed in a charming Wallace & Gromit tote bag, with a stylish bandana for your canine companion, a Find Feathers challenge sheet, Wallace & Gromit stickers and access to those wonderful forest routes where adventure awaits around every tree.

So, grab your lead, encourage the family to put on their walking boots, and bring your best friend to the forest this autumn. With golden tickets hiding in packs across the country, your next forest adventure could be the start of something truly special!

Gromit's Golden Tickets competition launches on 1 September. Pick up your trail pack at participating forests and keep those eyes peeled for that golden gleam! For more information and to find your nearest forest and join the golden ticket hunt, visit the Forestry England website.

Remember to follow the forest dog code when you’re visiting the nation’s forests. Keep your pup close, bag that poo, and respect the wildlife that calls the forest home

Forestry England national membership means you and your dog can have even more wonderful walks in hundreds of forests across England while supporting our work to care for the forests we all love. You can find out more about becoming a member at forestryengland.uk.