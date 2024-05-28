Snake Davis rocks All Saints Church Gainsborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

'Delighted and excited to be returning to All Saints, it has become a firm favourite space to play for us. We have a wonderful mix of soul pop world and jazz, saxes, ethnic flutes, vocals, something for everyone’ Snake Davis

Snake Davis brings his 4 piece band, with guitar, bass guitar and drums to All Saints Church Gainsborough Friday 28th June at 7.30pm. There will be something for everybody, from floaty to dance-able, from soul, Northern Soul, through pop to jazz; including original material and classic sax pieces such as ‘Baker Street’ and ‘Night Train’.

As one of the most in-demand saxophone players in the world, Snake Davis, is widely known for his solos on tracks such as Lisa Stansfield’s “Change”, M-People’s “Search For A Hero” and “Moving On Up”, Klingande’s ‘Jubel’ and Take That’s “A Million Love Songs”. He has played and recorded with artists ranging from James Brown to Tina Turner, Amy Winehouse and Paul McCartney. As a session player to the stars, including Olly Murs and Shania Twain, he plays arenas and stadiums around the UK and later this year he’ll tour Japan.

His greatest love, however, is to play intimate venues as himself, choosing his own music accompanied by his favourite musicians. Snake plays soprano, alto, tenor and baritone Saxes, Shakuhachi, Flutes, Whistles and Vocals and we are in for a great night of live music.

