Shows now booking for 2025 at Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Naughty panto with Snow White and seven drag queens, premier league darts with the top stars of the hugely popular sport, an iconic pop battle of two beloved bands, top class comedy and the strongest men in the world seeking the UK title. That’s just some of the shows coming up in 2025.

Snow White ... and the Seven Drag Queens, Adult Panto: 6 January 2025

Mirror, mirror on the wall, come see the naughtiest North East Adult Panto of all! After two sell out seasons in Geordieland, the North East Adult Pantomime is back - bigger and better than ever. Join Gogglebox favourite and Queen of the Jungle, Scarlett Moffatt who headlines the cast alongside Celebrity Big Brother Winner, David Potts, and Ru Paul’s Drag Race icons, Michael Marouli and Tomara Thomas, and many more. 16+

BetMGM Premier League Darts: 13 March 2025

The new Premier League season swings into Nottingham next March. The sport’s top stars - including reigning champion Luke Littler and world number one Luke Humphries - will be battling it out for the coveted title and £1m in prize money.

The Wombats + special guests Everything Everything, 18 March 2025

The Liverpool-formed indie band The Wombats will be setting out on their biggest ever UK Arena tour a month after the new album release, kicking off in Nottingham with very Special Guests Everything Everything & Red Rum Club.

Tom Segura, Come Together, 22 March 2025

Actor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in comedy. This tour comes off the heels of his highly successful world tour, I’M COMING EVERYWHERE WORLD TOUR, where he performed over 300 shows. Don't miss Tom Segura coming to Nottingham.

Ultimate Strongman presents Live UK’s Strongest Man: 28 & 29 June 2025

The grand final will take place in Nottingham to showcase the epic live show broadcast for Channel 5. The strongest men from all over the nation are gearing up to secure the prestigious UK’s title. The arena show, nominated for ‘Best Sports Entertainment Show’ at the broadcast Sports awards, returns to Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham over 2 days – Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th June. The show starts at 1pm and finishes at 5pm.

Busted vs Mcfly, 14 & 15 October, 8 November 2025

The Busted vs McFly Tour will see the two groups on a head to head tour together next year.

Due to high demand, another Nottingham date has been added. It’s been more than 20 years since they both formed and they still remain two of the most loved and successful British bands, inspiring many other artists over the past few decades.

John Bishop, 25 Years Of Stand Up: 16 October 2025

On 2 October 2000, John Bishop stepped onto the stage at the Frog and Bucket in Manchester to perform his first ever comedy gig in front of just a handful of people. John was working by day in the pharmaceutical industry, but that night, as he picked up the mic and performed for the very first time, he changed his life forever. Now, a quarter of a century later, the comedy superstar is embarking on his tenth stand-up tour to celebrate his incredible 25-year career. And to mark this special anniversary, every ticket at every show will be just £25*

A new one stop Motorpoint Arena app is now available to make securing tickets for all the live entertainment coming up as quick and easy as possible. It’s also a great way to keep up to date with upcoming shows with the option to receive notifications when a show announces or goes on sale.

As well as buying tickets, the ‘one stop shop’ will let users buy hospitality experiences and upgrades at the click of a button. Just search Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in the App store and download the Ticketek App.