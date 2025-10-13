Share your family’s wartime stories for Aurora’s Remembrance exhibition

By Abbi Olla
Contributor
Published 13th Oct 2025, 12:13 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 12:36 BST
Local charity Aurora Wellbeing is calling on Worksop residents to share their family wartime memories for a brand-new exhibition opening in November.

Set in the town’s old library and museum building – now the Aurora Centre – the exhibition will honour the lives of those from the local area who served in the First or Second World War.

The team is inviting people to contribute:

  • Personal stories
  • Letters and photos
  • Service documents or diaries
  • Small memorabilia
What makes this project special is Aurora’s belief in the link between heritage and wellbeing. Reflecting on our history and sharing meaningful memories can bring comfort, connection, and even healing – especially when done as a community.

“This is about more than remembrance,” said an Aurora spokesperson. “It’s about bringing people together to share, connect, and feel proud of where they come from. Every story shared helps preserve a legacy and can support someone else’s emotional wellbeing too.”

Visitors to the centre on Remembrance Sunday will also be able to enjoy Valerie’s Tearoom, which will be open and serving refreshments, as well as browse the Aurora Charity Shop.

To take part, drop into the Aurora Centre or get in touch by email at:

📧 [email protected]

Let’s honour the past while supporting each other in the present.

