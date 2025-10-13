Share your family’s wartime stories for Aurora’s Remembrance exhibition

Local charity Aurora Wellbeing is calling on Worksop residents to share their family wartime memories for a brand-new exhibition opening in November.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set in the town’s old library and museum building – now the Aurora Centre – the exhibition will honour the lives of those from the local area who served in the First or Second World War.

The team is inviting people to contribute:

Personal stories

Letters and photos

Service documents or diaries

Small memorabilia

Remembrance Sunday at Aurora

What makes this project special is Aurora’s belief in the link between heritage and wellbeing. Reflecting on our history and sharing meaningful memories can bring comfort, connection, and even healing – especially when done as a community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is about more than remembrance,” said an Aurora spokesperson. “It’s about bringing people together to share, connect, and feel proud of where they come from. Every story shared helps preserve a legacy and can support someone else’s emotional wellbeing too.”

Visitors to the centre on Remembrance Sunday will also be able to enjoy Valerie’s Tearoom, which will be open and serving refreshments, as well as browse the Aurora Charity Shop.

To take part, drop into the Aurora Centre or get in touch by email at:

Let’s honour the past while supporting each other in the present.