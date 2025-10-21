Shantay U Slay returns to Worksop with 'New Year’s Slay' a star-studded spectacle to welcome 2026 in style

After a year-long hiatus, Shantay U Slay is making a dazzling return to Worksop and they’re kicking off 2026 in spectacular fashion.

Following the sold out success of Queens for Tonight in March 2024 and the Worksop Pride Afterparty 2024, the creative team is back with a brand-new production: “New Year’s Slay”, taking over the Acorn Theatre on Thursday, January 2, 2026.

This one night extravaganza promises a breathtaking mix of camp, comedy, and world class live vocals, bringing together some of the brightest names in British drag and live entertainment for an unforgettable evening.

Headlining the show are three queens who stole hearts at last year’s Queens for Tonight Pixie Polite, Viola, and Emma Maezin.

Pixie Polite ( RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4), Viola (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 7), Emma Maezin, Ken Lambert

Currently captivating viewers across the nation on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 7, Viola returns to Worksop fresh from the runway. Known for her daring looks, fierce energy, and signature violin performances, Viola is a true all round entertainer who wowed crowds at Worksop Pride 2025 earlier this year.

Joining her is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 favourite Pixie Polite, whose charisma, polish, and powerhouse vocals have made her one of the UK’s most beloved drag performers. Expect magnetic stage presence, wit, and show stopping numbers from start to finish.

Bringing that Sheffield sparkle, Emma Maezin returns to the Acorn stage following her standout hosting role at the Worksop Pride Rainbow Stage 2025. With her sensational vocals and undeniable charm, Emma delivers local star power and pure glamour in every performance.

Leading the evening is Ken Lambert an international live vocalist powerhouse from Doncaster.

QUEENS FOR TONIGHT 2024 featuring, Pixie Polite, Viola, Emma Maezin and Rebecca’s Dance Studios

Renowned for her extraordinary voice and commanding stage presence, Ken has performed around the world, earning acclaim for her soulful tone and emotional delivery. As host and headliner, Ken brings world class vocals, elegance, and artistry to New Year’s Slay, ensuring a night of truly unforgettable live entertainment.

After a one year break, Shantay U Slay’s return marks an exciting new chapter for Worksop’s live entertainment scene. New Year’s Slay isn’t just a drag show it’s a full scale celebration of talent, inclusivity, and self expression, welcoming the new year with glitz, glamour, and joy.

Whether you’re a long time drag fan, a lover of live music, or simply ready to start 2026 in fabulous fashion, this is the event you won’t want to miss.

New Year’s Slay

Thursday, January 2, 2026

Acorn Theatre, Worksop

Tickets available now at www.acorntheatre.org

Follow Shantay U Slay on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and more show announcements coming soon!