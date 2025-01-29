Science and Curiosity celebrated at free events
The Nottinghamshire Festival of Science and Curiosity is coming to the district, looking to inspire young minds in the world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM).
A programme of family friendly activities are taking place at locations including The Bridge Skills Hub, Bassetlaw Museum and Harworth and Bircotes Town Hall between Monday 17th and Friday 21st February.
Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place said: “We are delighted to once again be involved in supporting these free events taking place across the district as part of the Nottinghamshire Festival of Science and Curiosity.
“We hope people get involved in these family friendly activities which will provide a great opportunity to inspire and encourage young minds to seek answers about the world around us.”
Events include an inflatable planetarium, coding tiny robots and a Star Maker 2 film showing by UKAEA, while people can also pop into the Fusion Café in Worksop to find out more about fusion energy.
Some of the sessions are bookable while others are drop-in, such as a retro games revival or a build, invent and explore event. There are also free activities taking place at Worksop, Langold, and Harworth and Bircotes libraries.
Megan Shore, Programme Manager at Ignite! who co-ordinate the festival said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate 10 wonderful years of inspiring children and young people across our region and can’t wait to bring joy and inspiration to budding young scientists and their families once again.”
Bassetlaw District Council has been supported by stakeholder partners including UKAEA, Trelleborg, GXO, Atkins Realis RNN Group, Spark STEM, University of Sheffield, University of Nottingham, Sheffield Hallam and Nottingham Trent Universities.
For more information on Bassetlaw FOSAC events and to book onto activities visit: https://nottsfosac.co.uk/