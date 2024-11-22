Santa's Woodland Grotto at the Tropical Butterfly House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Christmas, pack your Elf Explorer Passport and embark on a magical adventure to Santa’s Woodland Grotto!

There will be a scurry of excitement all around the park as Santa and his helpers arrive at the Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park in North Anston, near Sheffield this Christmas. Unwrap the magic with a whole host of festive fun things to see and do!

Families can enjoy a wonderful winter’s day out and see Santa himself in his magical woodland cabin grotto, every weekend from 30 November and during the run up to the big day!

Where will your ‘Elf Explorer’ passport take you? Young adventurers can embark on a festive trail through the wildlife park, discovering fascinating facts about animals and habitats from around the world as they go! Complete fun challenges and collect stamps in your passports to unlock a sweet treat reward!

Santa's Woodland Grotto at Tropical Butterfly House

Destination festive fun! Don’t miss the chance to write a letter to Santa, gather your very own reindeer food and add a wish to the Christmas Wishing Tree! Enjoy Christmas colouring and crafts, join in a carol with the singing reindeer and capture a festive ‘elfie selfie’ in a flurry of snow at the giant Polar Bear, so don’t forget your Christmas jumpers!

Spread some Christmas cheer on the festive tractor-trailer ride, enjoy daily animal encounters and keeper talks and chuckle at the elf-tastic fun and frolics in the animal antics show. Find one of many special hidden ‘Christmas Puddings’ to win a merry prize and seek out the ten cheeky elves to see who tells the funniest joke!

Enjoy the roaring fire at Lottie’s Coffee Lounge with a choice of festive favourites on the menu from glorious Gingerbread or Biscoff Lattes to luxurious Irish Cream or Crunchie Hot Chocolates. Festive fun themed children’s picnic boxes are available for £7.95 (pre-booking essential).

Every child can see Santa as part of general admission to the park and receive a Christmas treat. An age-related wrapped gift can also be purchased in advance or on the day for £8.

Santa's Woodland Grotto at Tropical Butterfly House

Grotto opening times: 30 November & 1 December, 7 – 8 December, 14 – 15 December, 21 – 24 December | 10.30am - 3.30pm. See signage during your visit.

Relive the magic this winter! The Festive Fiver return offer means that when visiting over the winter season you can book a return visit for just £5 per person!*

For the perfect gift for animal lovers, why not visit the Jungle Gift Shop? You can inspire someone special with the gift of an annual membership or adopt a favourite resident animal! Gift vouchers are available and redeemable against park admission, membership, adoptions and experiences, gift shop and cafes.

Normal park admission charges apply. New Winter opening hours apply (closed Monday and Tuesday outside of the Christmas holiday). Please see on-site signage for activities and Santa’s Grotto opening times.

See www.butterflyhouse.co.uk or https://www.facebook.com/TropicalButterflyHouse events to book and plan your visit.

*terms apply see https://www.butterflyhouse.co.uk/whats-on/news/2024/10/18/relive-the-magic-this-winter-and-return-for-a-festive-fiver-2024/