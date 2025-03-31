Ryton Chorale perform Handel's Messiah

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ryton Chorale performed Handel's Messiah to great acclaim last Saturday at The Crossing Church in Worksop.

''The quality of the performance was superb and the soloists excellent''. ''Congratulations to the choir'', ''fantastic performance'', ''It was wonderful''.

Just a few of the many comments received after Ryton Chorale performed Handel's Messiah at the Crossing Church on Saturday, 29 March.

The choir was ably led by Nicholas Thorpe who has been so supportive of the choir and this time was leading the choir in the absence of their Musical Director, Sierra Farquhar Wulff who is on Maternity leave. English Pro Musica, a professional orchestra based at Nottingham Trent University provided a marvelous and supportive Chamber Orchestra under the leadership of Melissa Woodhead. The solo trumpeter was Kieron O Brien.

Soloists were Rachel Abbott (Soprano), Charlotte Woodhead (Alto), Alex Kirkland (Tenor) and Andrew Randall (Bass). On the organ was the choir's much respected accompanist Jack Pickford.

Sierra Farquhar Wulff returns to the choir to lead them forward to the Summer Concert which will be on Saturday, 12 July at 7.30pm and will be a joint concert with Whitwell Brass Band at Worksop Priory.

Ryton Chorale extends a great bit 'thank you' to Nicholas Thorpe for all his hard work and support. We wish him well for the future

More details about Ryton Chorale are available on the website rytonchorale.org.uk