Ryton Chorale: Last concert before their summer break
Come along to Retford Town Hall on the evening of 13th July to hear an uplifting concert by Ryton Chorale and Retford u3a Recorder Ensemble.
The choir will be singing a programme which includes Sir Edward Elgar's work ''Scenes from the Bavarian Highlands''.
This is a set of six choral songs written as a remembrance of a holiday he spent in Upper Bavaria, mostly at Garmisch, in the autumn of 1894. The song lyrics were adapted by his wife Alice, to imitate the spirit of the dances.
Tickets are £12 with accompanied children under 16 free of charge.
The choir will then be having a well deserved summer break but will recommence rehearsals in early September ready for their next concert in November at the Crossing in Worksop. This concert will include excerpts from The Armed Man, a Mass for Peace, by Karl Jenkins.
Next Spring we hope to perform once again Handel's popular and well loved Messiah.
If you would like to join us to sing in any of these concerts we would welcome new members of all voices but particularly in the lower range.
We are a friendly group and meet on a Monday evening from 7.30pm until 9.30pm at the Holy Family School on Netherton Road in Worksop.
We do not audition but have a short period of time for people to settle in. An ability to read music is an advantage but not a necessity.
Look on our website for further details and be in touch: www.rytonchorale.org.uk or email: [email protected].
