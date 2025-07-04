Ryton Chorale forthcoming concert

Ryton Chorale in Concert

Ryton Chorale's next concert will be Saturday 12th July, 7.30 pm at Worksop Priory when they will be presenting a joint concert with Whitwell Brass Band

Ryton Chorale and Whitwell Brass Band are excited to be presenting a join Concert on Saturday 12th July in the lovely setting of Worksop Priory, starting at 7.30 pm.

The choir will be singing an eclectic mix of songs from the very old to very new. 'Sumer is Icumen in' is one of the oldest songs ever written possibly as far back as the 13th Century and sings of the joy of the beginning of summer. Meanwhile one of the choir members, currently studying music at university, has written a patriotic piece for the choir.

The band will be playing a wonderful mix of music, some familiar and some perhaps not so well known.

Come along and enjoy a summer's evening with our local musicians! Tickets will be available on the door priced only £11 with accompanied children under 16 free. Please bring cash.

The choir will then be on holiday until September when rehearsals will recommence at Holy Family School on Netherton Road.

Full details are on the website www.rytonchorale.org.uk or email [email protected]