Ryton Chorale forthcoming concert
Ryton Chorale will be singing Handel's Messiah on Saturday 29th March at The crossing church in Worksop.
Tickets are still available for Handel's Messiah at The Crossing Church, Newcastle St. Worksop. The performance will commence at 7pm. The choir will be conducted by Nick Thorpe and be supported by English Pro Musica Chamber Orchestra, with Jack Pickford on the organ and accomplished vocal soloists.
Tickets are £15 each and available by Telesales : 07908 224300
email: [email protected] online www.rytonchorale.org.uk or on the door.