Ryton Chorale forthcoming concert

Members of Ryton Chorale are very excited to announce that they will once again be singing Handel's much loved Oratorio Messiah at 7 pm on the 29th March at The Crossing in Worksop.

Messiah is an oratorio in English, composed in 1741 by George Frederic Handel. The text was compiled from the King James Bible and was first performed, in Dublin in 1742. It is a commentary of the Nativity, Passion, Resurrection and Ascension of Our Lord, Jesus Christ. beginning with God's promises as spoken by the prophets and ending with Christ's glorification in heaven. It is popularly sung at Christmas but was always intended to be sung in Lent. After an initial modest reception it gained in popularity over the years and is now one of the best known and most frequently performed choral works in Western music.

The rousing Hallelujah Chorus is one of the most famous pieces of Baroque choral music and the best known piece of the work and traditionally the audience stands during this chorus. It is reputed that King George ll was so moved at the debut performance in 1743 that he stood up and everyone else then had to follow. The tradition has continued to this day.

Ryton Chorale have a history of singing this work every two years if possible, and are excited to be performing it again this year. Choir numbers have been enhanced and it is hoped there will be over 50 voices filling the venue. They will be supported as usual by English Pro Musica Chamber Orchestra and four accomplished and experienced soloists, with their esteemed and much respected accompanist, Jack Pickford, on the organ.

All the details for the concert

Nick Thorpe, who so magnifently led the choir in 2023 will be conducting again. Sierra Farquhar -Wulff, the Resident MD for Ryton Chorale, is on maternity leave so Nick Thorpe has very kindly offered to step in and led us again.

Tickets are available from a number of sources.

Phone: 07908 224300,

Further information about the choir is available from the website.

The choir hope all tickets will be sold so do make sure you reserve your seat early.