Ryton Chorale invite you to join them at their next concert at The Crossing in Worksop on the 23rd March.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryton Chorale are very pleased to be singing Mozart's well known Requiem in D minor at their forthcoming concert on Saturday the 23rd March at The Crossing in Worksop, at 7.30 pm.

The Requiem was Mozart's final work and in fact he died before it was completed. His health was deteriorating as he started it and the piece was finished by his students and contemporaries with his wife's approval. He was only 35 years of age.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is a lot of mystery and intrigue surrounding this piece and how much Mozart was actually involved but it remains an emotionally evocative piece loved by many people.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

The Christian funeral rite asks an all powerful God to accept a human soul into heaven. The Dies Irae (Day of Wrath) gives us a very dramatic feel for the end of the world and Last Judgement but then this is contrasted by the plaintive Lacrimosa which is full of sadness.

The choir’s other piece will be Five Mystical Songs. Ralph Vaughan Williams setting of 5 songs written by George Herbert. Composed between 1906 and 1911 for baritone solo and chorus, the first four have an intrinsic spirituality and are deeply personal and generally sung together. The last antiphon is a triumphant hymn of praise and is sometimes performed on its own as a church anthem.

This is the first full concert with our new Musical Director Sierra Farguhar-Wulff, who joined the choir last September and has enthused the choir with her youth and extraordinary talent for making music and enjoyment of singing. Accompaniment will be provided by the excellent English Pro Musica Quintet with Jack Pickford on the organ. Supported by a wonderful line up of soloists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TICKETS: Available from choir members. By Telesales 01909 476402 or online www.rytonchorale.org.uk Price is £11 in advance or £13 on the door.