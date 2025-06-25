Rhubarb Farm brings 'the great outdoors' to people living with and beyond cancer

Rhubarb Community Farm in Langwith is running free 8 week horticulture courses to help people who have or have had cancer reconnect with nature. No previous experience is needed and the courses suit all abilities.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The farm is a two acre site, growing a wide range of vegetables, fruit and flowers, along with chickens, pigs and Murphy the donkey.

There is a new undercover area which provides a peaceful space to enjoy gentle gardening activities, connect with others and support physical and emotional wellbeing. The programme has been funded by South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Cancer Alliance and includes transport from the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research constantly shows that being in the Great Outdoors boosts your physical and emotional wellbeing. Rhubarb Farm it seems is all about making that a reality.

Working in The Greenery

Lisa who attends the farm, said: “I feel like I have a place that is safe enough to come to even if I am struggling mentally or physically.”

Neil, another attendee, said:“I hope Rhubarb Farm will be around for many years to come to benefit many more people… I always look forward to coming and going home afterwards I feel more positive, have more energy and feel more optimistic.”

Rhubarb Farm is a therapeutic horticulture charity on the Derbyshire/Nottinghamshire border. The charity supports different client groups to access the green space of the farm and take part in a variety of horticultural tasks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bloom project has been awarded funding from South Yorkshire Cancer Alliance to deliver a new project for people living with and beyond cancer.

Seed sowing on the farm.

The project opened to participants on 1 June 2025 and runs until 31 March 2026.

Research published by many organisations including the Mental Health Foundation in 2021 and a Systematic Review conducted by Norwich Medical School in 2018 of over 140 studies concluded that there are significant positive effects on heart rate, blood pressure, cholesterol, neurological and cancer related outcomes.