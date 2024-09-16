Retford's LEGO café offers inclusive play space to SEN and home educated families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Playwell Corner has quickly become a beloved destination for families seeking a safe, creative, and welcoming environment. Offering an inclusive space, the café has become a favourite spot for both SEN children and home-educated families. With its vibrant mix of LEGO-building activities and a supportive community, the café encourages creativity, social interaction, and learning in a setting where everyone feels welcome and understood.

Following a bustling summer season that saw families flocking to its doors, Playwell Corner has firmly established itself as one of Retford’s favourite spots for creativity and fun. Located in the heart of Nottinghamshire, this LEGO café offers a blend of entertainment and relaxation, inviting visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in the colourful world of LEGO.

The summer holidays were especially busy at Playwell Corner, as kids and adults alike gathered to build, play, and socialise in a vibrant, welcoming environment. The café's affordable pricing—just £5 per hour per person building with LEGO or Duplo—made it a unique option for families looking for engaging and screen-free activities during the school holidays. Now, as the new school year settles in, Playwell Corner is continuing to build a variety of experiences for both new visitors and regulars.

With new opening hours that cater to a wide range of schedules, Playwell Corner is now open on Mondays from 10 am - 6pm, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 am - 10 pm, Saturdays from 10 am - 6pm, and Sunday from 10 am - 4 pm.

On Tuesdays and Fridays, the café stays open until 10 pm, offering ‘adult booking only’, where AFOLs (adult fans of LEGO) can enjoy an evening of creative relaxation.

Playwell Corner is also introducing “Bigger Builds.” These Bigger Builds are aimed at LEGO enthusiasts who want to tackle larger, more complex sets that may take three or more hours to complete. With the option to book multiple sessions, builders can take their time, ensuring that no creation is left unfinished.

Beyond just a place to play, Playwell Corner has become a beloved spot for families with children who have special educational needs (SEN). The café’s inclusive atmosphere, coupled with the calming, tactile experience of building with LEGO, has made it a popular choice for SEN families looking for a sensory-friendly activity. Parents have appreciated the space where children can explore and build at their own pace, making it an ideal venue for kids who thrive in a more relaxed setting.

Home-educating families are also finding Playwell Corner to be an invaluable resource. The café provides a social and collaborative environment where children can engage in hands-on learning while interacting with peers. With a variety of LEGO and Duplo sets available, there’s something to suit every educational goal and age group, making Playwell Corner a regular destination for many in the home education community.

As it continues to grow, Playwell Corner is also positioning itself as a hub for community and social meet-ups. The café’s unique setting makes it an excellent venue for group gatherings, whether for birthdays, team-building exercises, or simple get-togethers with friends. Organisers are encouraged to phone ahead to arrange group reservations, ensuring a fun and memorable experience for everyone involved.

After a summer filled with creativity and connection, Playwell Corner is excited to welcome even more visitors this autumn. Whether you’re looking to unwind with a LEGO set, meet up with friends, or introduce your children to a new hobby, Playwell Corner offers an welcoming and inclusive environment with something for everyone.