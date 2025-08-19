Oasish takes to the stage at 6:30pm

Retford's live music show Party in The Square returns this August bank holiday Sunday with a packed lineup of tribute performers for an afternoon of free family entertainment in the Market Square.

Celebrating its sixth year, Party in The Square continues to be a highlight in the local events calendar from North Notts BID, bringing significant footfall into the town centre for families looking to enjoy the end of summer’s bank holiday entertainment.

Popular Oasis tribute Oasish will be this year’s headline act, closing the show from 6:30pm. They will be preceded by a host of talented tribute performers singing the hits from Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran and Tom Jones, as well as Suki Soul performing dance anthems from the 90s and 00s.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “We are excited to be bringing Party in the Square back to Retford’s Market Square for another terrific afternoon of free-to-attend music for friends and families to enjoy, raising the bar once again with a stellar line up of performers.

Benidorm Tom, Tom Jones tribute

“We are beyond excited to have Oasis tribute band, Oasish headlining this year’s event. It's a brilliant way to see and hear the tunes of this revival band-of-the-moment for those that didn’t manage to get tickets for an Oasis gig recently.

“A little secret for all of those that enjoyed the Cinderella pantomime at Retford’s Majestic Theatre in January this year is that our Sabrina Carpenter tribute performer Tall and Sweet is none other than the super-talented Brittany Feeney who played Cinderella.

“It really does promise to be an amazing day of free music fun in the district for friends and families to enjoy while boosting footfall and spend in the town centre, which supports our local businesses. Bring your deck chairs and picnics or take advantage of the fantastic range of food and drink from our local hospitality businesses, sit back and enjoy the fabulous entertainment on offer.”

Music master, DJ Tim Asher’s pre-show set commences at 1pm with the main acts performing from 2pm to 7.30pm. For the latest updates, visit the Party in the Square Facebook event page.

Tall and Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter tribute

Lineup

1.00pm – Event opens, DJ Tim Asher pre-show

2.00pm – Welcome from North Notts BID

2.10pm – Tall and Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter tribute

3.05pm – Suki Soul, soulful vocalist

4.00pm – Thinking Out Loud, Ed Sheeran tribute

4.45pm – Lee and Leanne show

5.15pm – Benidorm Tom, Tom Jones tribute

6.30pm – Oasish, Oasis tribute

7.30pm – Event close