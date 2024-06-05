Retford LEGO Café becomes half-term hotspot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Retford's newest sensation, Playwell Corner, has quickly become the ultimate destination for families and LEGO enthusiasts. During the recent half-term, this innovative LEGO café saw tables fully booked each morning, offering a much-needed, screen-free activity for kids and a nostalgic experience for adults. With creative play opportunities and new offerings, Playwell Corner is the perfect blend of fun and affordability.

The newly opened LEGO café, Playwell Corner, has quickly become a beloved community hub in Retford. Over the recent half-term, it transformed into a bustling hotspot for families and LEGO enthusiasts alike, with a majority of tables booked solid every morning. This innovative café brings a much welcomed screen-free alternative activity for kids, captivating their imaginations with the endless possibilities of LEGO bricks.

Nestled in the heart of Retford, Playwell Corner is more than just a café; it's a creative haven. The atmosphere buzzes with excitement as children and adults alike delve into piles of LEGO, building everything from intricate insects to blooming flowers to iconic vehicles. The café’s popularity during the half-term highlighted the community's appetite for engaging and affordable family-friendly activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents particularly appreciated the value for money, finding Playwell Corner to be a cost-effective way to entertain their children. The café’s pricing makes it accessible to a wide range of families, ensuring that everyone can join in the fun for a fraction of the cost of purchasing LEGO sets.

The Playwell Corner team was all hands on deck during half-term

Gareth Davis, co-owner of Playwell Corner says, "Given the overwhelming positive response, we have expanded our offerings. After numerous requests, we now provides party packages, perfect for LEGO super fans celebrating any occasion."

In addition to parties, Playwell Corner now offers gift cards, making it easy to share the joy of LEGO building with friends and family. For those looking for a mid-week treat, the LEGO café has introduced a £7 after school special on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 3 to 5 PM, providing a fantastic deal for an afternoon of LEGO fun.

For the littlest builders, Playwell Corner hosts Duplo Freeplay mornings on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 11 AM. During these sessions, children under five can play with Duplo bricks for free with the purchase of any beverage. This has already been a hit with parents looking for a safe, stimulating environment for their young children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad