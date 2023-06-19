News you can trust since 1895
Retford garden to open to the public as part of national scheme

A former field has been transformed into a vibrant and imaginative two-acre garden – and is now opening to the public.
By Julie DavisonContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:18 BST

Pre-booking is essential to visit Thyme House, on Leverton Road, due to limited parking.

It will be open on Saturday, June 14 – to book a visit, call 01777 948620.

This imaginative garden, which is opening as part of the long-running National Garden Scheme, was started in 2018 from an open lawn.

Moon-gate entranced pond at Thyme House.Moon-gate entranced pond at Thyme House.
Moon-gate entranced pond at Thyme House.
The garden consists of islands of unusual shrubs and perennials with many original features, such as a large sunken firepit and a moon-gate entranced pond area, as well as sculptures.

READ MORE: Free Summer plant fair returns to Thoresby Park

There is plenty of seating in shaded gazebos or sun. It is an all grassed area, but there are no steps or steep hills.

There is parking, wheelchair access, refreshments, space for picnics, cashless payments.

Last year, the NGS donated £3.11 million to beneficiaries, including Parkinson’s UK.

