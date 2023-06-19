Pre-booking is essential to visit Thyme House, on Leverton Road, due to limited parking.

It will be open on Saturday, June 14 – to book a visit, call 01777 948620.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This imaginative garden, which is opening as part of the long-running National Garden Scheme, was started in 2018 from an open lawn.

Moon-gate entranced pond at Thyme House.

The garden consists of islands of unusual shrubs and perennials with many original features, such as a large sunken firepit and a moon-gate entranced pond area, as well as sculptures.

READ MORE: Free Summer plant fair returns to Thoresby Park

There is plenty of seating in shaded gazebos or sun. It is an all grassed area, but there are no steps or steep hills.

There is parking, wheelchair access, refreshments, space for picnics, cashless payments.

Advertisement

Advertisement