Retford Christmas Market and Lights Switch-On on Sunday 26th November 2023

The 2023 Retford Christmas Market and Lights Switch-On will be on Sunday 26th November 2023 from 10am to 6pm…… bigger and better…….brilliant!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More stalls, more crafts, more entertainment! Stallholders are travelling from across the country to take part, as well as a great range of local vendors. Retford Town Hall will have stalls in the Ballroom, Council Chamber and Buttermarket, where there will be a cafe run by Mayflower WI. Santa will be in his grotto in the Town hall all afternoon, after saying hello on stage at 12 noon. Entries for Santa's Little Helper will be available outside the grotto from 12noon until 3pm.

Around the town, there will be stilt-walking ice queens, Evie the Elf, the Stormtroopers, Rattlejag Morris, Hathersage Brass Band and a Christmas Decorations-making workshop from The Joker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wonderland Bookshop will be hosting author L D Lapinski who will be signing copies of Stepfather Christmas.

Retford Christmas Tree and Town Hall 2022

The Grove Church will present the Retford Ukulele Band at 12noon and the Worksop Salvation Army Band at 2pm. St Swithun's Church Christmas Tree Festival will be open from 3pm to 6pm, and Bassetlaw Museum will be open from 12noon to 5.30pm.

Some great Retford businesses will be open during the day including Retford Arts Hub, Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Nicole Olivia's Cake Designs, Ediz's, The Pottery, Ten Green Bottles, The Burger Grill, Bay Tree Bistro & Bar, and Beer Under the Clock, to name but a few.