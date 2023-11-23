Retford Christmas Market and Lights Switch-On on Sunday 26th November 2023
More stalls, more crafts, more entertainment! Stallholders are travelling from across the country to take part, as well as a great range of local vendors. Retford Town Hall will have stalls in the Ballroom, Council Chamber and Buttermarket, where there will be a cafe run by Mayflower WI. Santa will be in his grotto in the Town hall all afternoon, after saying hello on stage at 12 noon. Entries for Santa's Little Helper will be available outside the grotto from 12noon until 3pm.
Around the town, there will be stilt-walking ice queens, Evie the Elf, the Stormtroopers, Rattlejag Morris, Hathersage Brass Band and a Christmas Decorations-making workshop from The Joker.
Wonderland Bookshop will be hosting author L D Lapinski who will be signing copies of Stepfather Christmas.
The Grove Church will present the Retford Ukulele Band at 12noon and the Worksop Salvation Army Band at 2pm. St Swithun's Church Christmas Tree Festival will be open from 3pm to 6pm, and Bassetlaw Museum will be open from 12noon to 5.30pm.
Some great Retford businesses will be open during the day including Retford Arts Hub, Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Nicole Olivia's Cake Designs, Ediz's, The Pottery, Ten Green Bottles, The Burger Grill, Bay Tree Bistro & Bar, and Beer Under the Clock, to name but a few.
There will be the usual brilliant line-ip on stage including Elizabethan Academy, Sam Adams, Majestic Theatre School, Blue Ice Cheerleaders, Hannah Harris, LCSD Dance Academy, The Performance Hub, and Jessica Mary Brett, After a short civic ceremony with the Chairman of Bassetlaw District Council and the Mayor of Retford, Santa, with his little helper, will switch on the lights at 5.00pm, followed by great Elton John tribute band Eltonesque.