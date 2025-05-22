Retford Book Festival set to be a real ‘page turner’

Excitement is building ahead of the very first Retford Book Festival, which is being supported by a generous donation from a group of Bassetlaw District Councillors.

Taking place between Monday 9th and Sunday 15th June, the event offers children, young people and adults the chance to engage with different authors and learn about creative techniques and experiences by some of the best in their field.

The festival is being hosted across four venues including, Retford Library, Retford Little Theatre, Grove Street Methodist Church and The Sherwood Ranger, with tickets ranging between £5 and £25.

Authors and playwrights from the local area and the rest of the UK will showcase their work, such as crime novelist Stephen Booth, children’s author Bethany Walker, playwright Lucie Lovatt, and many more.

Pictured: Cllr Malachi Carroll, Sara Stilliard and Committee members of the Retford Book Festival

Retford Ward Members from the district council donated funds from their Councillor Community Grants, totalling £1,159, to support the running costs of event.

Julia Kitchen, Retford Book Festival Committee Chair, said: “We were very pleased to receive support from individual councillors and Bassetlaw District Council for Retford Book Festival. As this is the first festival, the organising committee of volunteers had no track record in delivering a festival, but the individual councillors and Bassetlaw District Council believed we would make it happen and we have.

“We hope this festival will be an annual event in the area bringing people together and promoting the joy of books.”

The councillors who have contributed to the book festival are Cllr Malachi Carroll, Ward Member for East Retford West, Cllr David Challinor, Ward Member for East Retford North, Cllr Dan Henderson, Cllr John Manners and Cllr Sue Shaw, Ward Members for East Retford East.

Cllr Carroll said: "I’m proud to support the Retford Book Festival alongside my fellow councillors. The festival brings our community together to celebrate a shared love of reading, creativity, and local talent. This grant helps to ensure the event remains accessible, inspiring, and inclusive offering something for everyone, from young readers to lifelong book lovers."

You can book your tickets for the Retford Book Festival here. Visit: https://www.retfordbookfestival.co.uk

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that will benefit their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.