Retford Big Market Days 2025

By Rick Brand
Contributor
Published 25th Feb 2025, 14:56 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 15:49 BST
The first Retford Big Market Day of 2025 took place on Saturday 15th February with some brilliant balloon modelling on the Market Square from the Joker Entertainment.

The programme for the year (subject to change) has now been created:

15th March – Beware the Ides of March – come and see the stilt-walking Roman soldier – launch of the Retford Easter Egg Hunt and Easter Window Competition

19th April – Easter Bunny stilt-walker plus Hathersage Brass Band and the prize draw for the Retford Easter Egg Hunt and the result of the Retford Easter Window Competition

17th May – Circus Skills Workshop

21st June – Make Music Day – Hathersage Brass Band and more…

19th July- Punch & Judy

16th August – Punch & Judy

20th September – The Big Cheese – Mr Mouse Stilton-walker and Hathersage Brass Band

18th October – Halloween Mask-Making and Boggatt workshop plus the Big Bird stilt-walker

15th November – two stilt-walking reindeer

20th December – the Frost Fairy and Hathersage Brass Band

Fantastic Free Family Fun from Retford Business Forum supported by North Notts BID and Bassetlaw District Council.

Mr Mouse Stilton-walker meets Goddard & Page on Retford Market Square at Retford Big Cheese

1. Contributed

Mr Mouse Stilton-walker meets Goddard & Page on Retford Market Square at Retford Big Cheese

The Easter Bunny visits Clara at the Burger Grill on the Market Square, Retford

2. Contributed

The Easter Bunny visits Clara at the Burger Grill on the Market Square, Retford

St George's Knight is greeted by Ruth at Limited 2 Art on Bridgegate, Retford

3. Contributed

St George's Knight is greeted by Ruth at Limited 2 Art on Bridgegate, Retford

The Frost Fairy meets Nicole at Nicole Olivia Cake Designs on Bridgegate Retford

4. Contributed

The Frost Fairy meets Nicole at Nicole Olivia Cake Designs on Bridgegate Retford

