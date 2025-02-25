Retford Big Market Days 2025

The programme for the year (subject to change) has now been created:

15th March – Beware the Ides of March – come and see the stilt-walking Roman soldier – launch of the Retford Easter Egg Hunt and Easter Window Competition

19th April – Easter Bunny stilt-walker plus Hathersage Brass Band and the prize draw for the Retford Easter Egg Hunt and the result of the Retford Easter Window Competition

17th May – Circus Skills Workshop

21st June – Make Music Day – Hathersage Brass Band and more…

19th July- Punch & Judy

16th August – Punch & Judy

20th September – The Big Cheese – Mr Mouse Stilton-walker and Hathersage Brass Band

18th October – Halloween Mask-Making and Boggatt workshop plus the Big Bird stilt-walker

15th November – two stilt-walking reindeer

20th December – the Frost Fairy and Hathersage Brass Band

Fantastic Free Family Fun from Retford Business Forum supported by North Notts BID and Bassetlaw District Council.

