Open Day at Woodsetts Primary School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Looking for a school place? Not happy with your child's current school?

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We still have a few spaces left across different year groups.

Our school has loads to offer including:

A fully refurbished school

Beautiful grounds with forest area, allotment and our own chickens!

Over 15 different clubs on offer each week

Breakfast and Wraparound care

Excellent results - 3rd highest achieving school in Rotherham

Woodsetts Primary will have an open morning on Saturday, 22nd September between 10am and 12noon.

Why not come to find out more about our beautiful little village school.

We have an open morning on Saturday, 22nd September between 10am and 12noon.

Everyone welcome!