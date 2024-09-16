Open Day at Woodsetts Primary School
Looking for a school place? Not happy with your child's current school?
We still have a few spaces left across different year groups.
Our school has loads to offer including:
- A fully refurbished school
- Beautiful grounds with forest area, allotment and our own chickens!
- Over 15 different clubs on offer each week
- Breakfast and Wraparound care
- Excellent results - 3rd highest achieving school in Rotherham
Why not come to find out more about our beautiful little village school.
We have an open morning on Saturday, 22nd September between 10am and 12noon.
Everyone welcome!
