Olympians lead exciting summer skating programme in Nottingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Schools Out for Summer Disco kicks off a packed programme of skating all summer at the National Ice Centre, the leading destination for on ice action in the East Midlands.

With skating sessions for all ages catering for first timers through to seasoned skaters, the easily accessible venue in the city centre is the perfect place to keep active and stay cool this summer.

The first ever adult skating camp led by skating legend Robin Cousins, ice hockey camps, 3-day intensives, regular skills sessions and daily public skating sessions make up an exciting programme for all ages and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kicking things off is the Hawaiian themed Schools Out Disco Skate on Saturday 27 July. For kids and teens of all ages, it's the perfect way to let off steam at the end of term with The National Ice Centre transformed into a dazzling disco wonderland, with live DJs and prizes for the best dressed tropical skater. Later in the summer, there will be a country music inspired disco too, cowboy hats welcome. Yee Haw!

Intensive Skating

Younger children can enjoy the dedicated time on the rink with the Parent & Tots themed skates taking place every Monday, starting with the Teddy Bear’s Picnic on 29 July. Providing a calm and fun environment, everyone is invited to come in fancy dress where they will enjoy story time off the ice as well. Pushchairs are allowed on the ice too so everyone can join the fun!

The first ever Adult Skating Camp open to all levels from the recreational skater at the beginning of their journey to the experienced competitive adult skater is running on 3 August. The Camp will be delivered by the National Ice Centre’s own national and international level coaches led by British skating legend Robin Cousins MBE, a former World medallist, BBC sports personality of the year and Olympic Champion in Singles.

It will cover basic skating skills and edges, ice dance elements, jumps and spins technique, and choreographic elements. Skaters booking onto this camp must have their own figure skates and be at a minimum standard of Skate UK Level 8. Filling up fast, book now to secure the last remaining places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer is also the perfect time to take on one of the intensive courses, packing six weeks training into just three days to take skating skills up to the next level. Suitable for all ages and catering for Levels 1-8, the intensives run in three blocks, and are taking bookings now.

Ice Hockey Skills

Kaylie Bickle, operations manager, National Ice Centre, said: “Summer is a great time to come and learn or improve your skating skills, whether it’s to make the most of your leisure time or to get ready for the start of the next competitive season. We’re so lucky to have access to some of the best coaches in the world at our elite training facility right in the heart of Nottingham, and we’re on a mission to reach as many people as we can to introduce them to a fantastic and affordable activity that is accessible for all ages and abilities. Come and stay cool with us this summer!”

From £35 a day, the popular Holiday Club for children aged seven to 13 is full of sporting activities perfectly planned to enhance co-ordination and agility. Places are limited to 30 per day, with the club running Monday to Friday for three weeks (5 - 23 August). Available to book now.

Two-time Olympic silver medallist and four-time World Champion Megan Bozek is coming over from the US to lead a 3-day intensive camp for female hockey players of all levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renowned for her defensive skills, Megan is a fantastic ambassador to the sport of women's ice hockey. The camp is for players seeking to improve their skating, puck handling, shooting, and game sense, booking now for under 15s and over 15s from 27-29 August.

Regular ice hockey skills sessions will also continue throughout summer, from the Adult Scrimmage to the Barrier Hockey for under 18s and the Power Play with sessions for all ages groups.

Prices range from £7 child to £12 adult with family tickets and other concessions available. Children aged five and under are always free.