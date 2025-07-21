Oasis Community Gardens supporting The National Garden Scheme

Open on Sunday 27th July Oasis Community Garden, Worksop.

Community gardens are flourishing all over the UK and provide huge benefits for the local community. In Worksop there is a splendid example of a community garden started from an abandoned field and transformed into an award-winning garden with over 30 project areas, with diverse horticultural themes. Children are well catered for, with Wildlife Wonderland, and a pre-school play village.