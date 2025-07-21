Oasis Community Gardens supporting The National Garden Scheme
Sunday 27th July.
Oasis Community Gardens, 2a Longfellow Drive, Kilton Estate, Worksop S81 0DE. 10am-3p.m.
Community gardens are flourishing all over the UK and provide huge benefits for the local community. In Worksop there is a splendid example of a community garden started from an abandoned field and transformed into an award-winning garden with over 30 project areas, with diverse horticultural themes. Children are well catered for, with Wildlife Wonderland, and a pre-school play village.
New for summer opening, avaries home to a selection of birds, Wheelchair access, plants for sale, refreshments, card payments available.