Oasis Community Gardens supporting The National Garden Scheme

By Julie Davison
Contributor
Published 21st Jul 2025, 09:33 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 13:00 BST
Oasis Community Garden
Open on Sunday 27th July Oasis Community Garden, Worksop.

Sunday 27th July.

Oasis Community Gardens, 2a Longfellow Drive, Kilton Estate, Worksop S81 0DE. 10am-3p.m.

Community gardens are flourishing all over the UK and provide huge benefits for the local community. In Worksop there is a splendid example of a community garden started from an abandoned field and transformed into an award-winning garden with over 30 project areas, with diverse horticultural themes. Children are well catered for, with Wildlife Wonderland, and a pre-school play village.

New for summer opening, avaries home to a selection of birds, Wheelchair access, plants for sale, refreshments, card payments available.

