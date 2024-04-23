Oasis Community Garden open for the National Garden Scheme
An award winning community garden in the heart of Worksop opens this Saturday for the Nottinghamshire National Garden Scheme. Oasis Community Gardens, 2a Longfellow Drive, Kilton Estate, Worksop, S81 0DE. Saturday 27th April. 10 am to 3pm.
This 2 acre garden has been developed from a abandoned field with a derelict building into an award winning community garden serving the needs of the local population and run by volunteers. Unique and inspiring, this garden featuring 30 project areas, and has something for everyone, young and old and those in between!
Currently celebrating a Festival of Flowers, Oasis also grow, plant and maintain many kinds of flowers, vegetables, cacti, shrubs and trees, there is always something to see.