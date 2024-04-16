Notts Michelin starred chef in summer takeover at Motorpoint Arena

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The banging fried chicken created by award winning Michelin chef Alex Bond for his Mollis restaurant will be arriving at Saltbox - the live music & sports bar on Bolero Square - for an exciting three month kitchen takeover this summer.

Made fresh in the Saltbox Kitchen by the Mollis chefs, the menu will feature some of their most popular fried chicken dishes, in a match made in heaven that aims to elevate casual dining for fans coming to live events at Saltbox, Motorpoint Arena and the National Ice Centre.

Set to be available every Friday and Saturday during May, June and July as well as all event days, there will be Nashville hot oil fried chicken with miso ranch, beer pickle, lollo rosso and furikake; Classic Southern fried chicken with kewpie mayo, pickles, lettuce and cheese sauce, as well as Pink fir potato with truffle curd and crispy onions; plus fries with house seasoning and delicious roasted garlic mayo, Katsu curry sauce and Scotch Bonnet mayo.

Saltbox will also be taking inspiration from the Mollis brand to create two special cocktails, available from the food launch in May. This will be followed up by the introduction of a new drinks offer from June, bringing in some popular craft beers and lagers and a selection from local breweries.

Mollis and Alchemilla chef Alex Bond said: “We’re really delighted to be bringing our ‘Michelin starred Chicken Shop’ to the other side of town from our Derby Road home. It’s a chance to introduce our delicious food to thousands of people coming to see their favourite acts at the Arena and give them some of the best fried chicken they’ve ever had.”

Nick Walters, Head of Food and Beverage, National Ice Centre and Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, added: “We’re proud to be showcasing this wonderful Nottingham independent. I’ve always loved the vibe Alex has created at Mollis with the street art, hip hop and banging food so we’re super excited to be working with the Mollis team and look forward to entering a new era with Saltbox.”

One of the city’s premier street artists Nathan Bainbridge - known as Kid 30 (Smallkid) – who created some of the graffiti murals at Mollis will be working his magic for the takeover, bringing his bold cartoon characters to the walls and windows of Saltbox.

With more live music on offer, Saltbox Presents is a regular live music night with an open mic for local talent taking place every Friday, and the venue also hosts popular events such as Swiftogeddon, The Taylor Swift Club Night. Late night events, gigs and an enhanced sound system are all on the way as Motorpoint Arena breathes new life into the venue it took over in 2021.

Saltbox boasts multiple screens with great views of all the live sporting action from every seat in the 500 capacity venue and is gearing up for a big summer of football when the Euros kick off in June with plans to expand the outdoor terrace and install a huge screen to create the perfect city centre fanzone.

To celebrate the Mollis x Saltbox collaboration, there will be some chances to win some amazing prizes so keep an eye on the socials.

