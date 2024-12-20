Nottinghamshire Talent: Kian Butler Represents Worksop on an International Stage

Kian Butler, a singer-songwriter from Worksop, Nottinghamshire, is set to represent his hometown on an international stage as he competes in San Marino’s prestigious Una Voce per competition.

With auditions taking place on 9th January 2025, Kian will perform his original song, If You Dare, a powerful anthem inspired by his journey with autism.

Kian’s musical career began in Worksop, where he made a name for himself performing at local events, including Worksop’s Got Talent in 2017 and Worksop Pride in 2023. These performances not only showcased his vocal talent but also connected him deeply with his community. As a proud member of the Dukeries Theatre Group, Kian credits the group for supporting him every step of the way. “The encouragement I’ve received from the Dukeries Theatre Group and the Worksop community has been incredible,” Kian said.

The opportunity to compete internationally came after a life-changing moment at the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden earlier this year. Attending as a fan, Kian was inspired by the energy and talent of the performers and decided to take a leap of faith. “Eurovision lit a spark in me,” Kian explained. “It made me realize that it was time to chase my dreams and share my music with the world.”

Kian Butler

Kian’s song If You Dare, co-written with producer Charley Beck of Hyde Sounds, is a deeply personal piece about overcoming challenges and proving that anything is possible. “The song represents my battles with autism and the belief that you can achieve anything if you dare to try,” Kian said. “Charley was amazing throughout the creative process, helping me bring this vision to life.”

As the audition date approaches, Kian is dedicating countless hours to rehearsing, ensuring his performance will resonate with audiences in San Marino and beyond. “This is about more than just me,” he shared. “It’s about representing Worksop and everyone who has supported me along the way. I want to show that talent from a small town can make a global impact.”

If You Dare is scheduled for release on 23rd February 2025, and Kian is already building excitement by sharing behind-the-scenes content and teasers on social media. The song’s message of resilience and strength has already struck a chord with fans, and anticipation for his performance is building.

As Kian steps onto the international stage, the Worksop community stands firmly behind him, proud to see one of their own representing them in such a prestigious competition. For Kian, this journey is a testament to the power of determination, creativity, and the support of a loving community.