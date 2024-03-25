Nottingham Men Allowed: bursting into song for Prostate Cancer UK

Nottingham Men Allowed are a group of 59 men who have come together to learn how to sing, to put on a concert and to raise awareness and funds to support Prostate Cancer UK.The project is supported by Nottingham's largest male voice choir, Carlton MVC.
By Chris MurrattContributor
Published 25th Mar 2024, 10:14 GMT
The project team have been planning the event since last autumn and started recruiting volunteer singers in January. The first rehearsals have now taken place at The Canal House in Nottingham city centre.

Project Musical Director Ian Watts said: “We are absolutely delighted with the response to our call out for men to step out of their comfort zone and join us on this musical journey. I have been leading choirs for many years. I was genuinely surprised and moved by the commitment of the guys to the cause. Many had started practising the songs before the first rehearsal. Most have never sung in a choir before and can't read music but as you can tell from the clips on our Facebook page, the music, even after just one rehearsal sounds great. That and hearing from some of the volunteer singers about their own experiences of having had prostate cancer, made all the effort the team has put in to this project worthwhile.”

Rehearsals now continue until the grand finale of the project which is a charity concert at the Ballroom at the Marcus Garvey Centre, Lenton, Nottingham on Saturday 20th April. Tickets are just £10 plus a small booking fee. Nottingham Men Allowed will be joined by Carlton Male Voice Choir and also superb band, Carlton Brass. It will be very special evening's entertainment and of course the project is supporting a worthwhile national charity.

To follow the guys on their musical adventure check out Nottingham Men Allowed on Facebook

To buy tickets for 20th April visit the Eventbrite page Click for Tickets

