Nottingham Festival of Science and Curiosity 2024

Now in its ninth year, the festival invites families to explore, experiment and examine; to be curious, to ask questions, and to seek answers about the world around us.

Megan Shore, the festival producer said:

“We’re delighted to bring the festival back for another year. Our aim is to ignite curiosity and offer families, particularly those who may not typically have access to STEM-based activities, the opportunity to experience hands-on, enriching STEM experiences.

Nottingham Festival of Science and Curiosity

We’re sure this year’s programme will once again delight and inspire budding young scientists and their families!”

From 5th-16th February 2024, the festival will be showcasing science in all its forms. Focusing firstly on exciting experiments and sharing world-leading research in schools and colleges, it will then open up to the public with a wide range of free family-friendly events and workshops over half-term.

This year, the growing schools programme, running from 5th-9th February, includes: researchers delivering STEM activities in schools; the annual Real Science in Schools Symposium at the Council House; schools visits to the University of Nottingham School of Pharmacy and science-themed Curious Tots sessions.

In addition to this, the jam-packed public programme spans every corner of the county, with plenty of exciting opportunities to engage with science in unusual and wondrous ways.

Families can drop into a Science Fun Day at their local library and get involved in hands-on activities and demonstrations such as paper-making, 3D printing, brain functions, and chemistry experiments.

Other highlights from this year’s festival include: the Secret Science Show at Wollaton Hall; an interactive performance by the UK Atomic Energy Authority; Planetarium Shows and a host of workshops where curious young minds can explore everything from microscopes to molecules to mind reading!

The FOSAC Magazine also returns, produced by students from Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies and written by real-life scientists and researchers. The content is designed for use both at school and at home with engaging articles, puzzles, and activities.

The Nottingham Festival of Science and Curiosity is produced by local education charity Ignite!, with support from a wide range of festival network organisations. This year's festival is delivered in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council, Broxtowe Borough Council, Catalent, Gedling Borough Council, Mansfield District Council, Newark and Sherwood District Council, Nottingham Trent University, Nottinghamshire County Council, Potter Clarkson, Quotient Sciences, Rolls Royce, UKAEA, University of Nottingham, and Upperton.