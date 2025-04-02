Notcutts Garden Centre launches egg-citing Easter Trail for families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Notcutts Dukeries is thrilled to unveil its Easter Trail, a fun-filled, free activity designed for families to enjoy this Easter.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running daily until Monday 21st April, the Easter Trail invites children to explore the garden centre and search for hidden clues. Once all clues are found, participants can enter into a prize draw for a chance to win a fantastic prize bundle.

Andrew Rawson, Manager of Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre, shared: "We’re delighted to offer families a free, enjoyable Easter activity during the school holidays. Our Easter Trail is a wonderful opportunity for children to explore the garden centre while having fun outdoors, and they’ll also have the chance to win a great prize.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Easter, the garden centre will be filled with inspiration to boost your spring garden, as well as a beautiful selection of homewares, garden furniture, and gifts to refresh your home and outdoor spaces. The restaurant will also be serving a tempting array of Easter treats.

Free Easter activity trail at Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre in Worksop

From searching for clues among the vibrant spring displays to soaking in the seasonal blooms, families will enjoy a memorable Easter adventure at Notcutts.

Visit Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre on Welbeck, Worksop, Nottingham, S80 3LT. Notcutts Dukeries is one of 19 Notcutts Garden Centres nationwide. For more information, call 01909 476 506 or visit www.notcutts.co.uk.