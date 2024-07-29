Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre unveils free fun summer children's activity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Based on a game of I Spy, children can collect an entry form to take part in a trail with a difference.
The children's garden trail is free to enter and offers a chance to explore and tick off the boxes as you find items around the garden centre.
Every child who takes part will be awarded a free sticker and the chance to be entered in the draw for a children’s prize bundle.
The children's garden trail will be open from Saturday, 20th July to Friday, 6th September 2024.
After a fun exploration, families can take a break and recharge at the garden centre's restaurant, with freshly cooked meals, cakes and snacks including a special children’s meal deal for the youngsters.
"We are incredibly excited to launch the children's trail at Notcutts this summer," said Andrew Rawson, Garden Centre Manager.
"Our goal is to create a free, fun and educational experience that encourages children to connect with nature. We hope this trail will inspire a new generation of gardeners.”
The children’s garden trail is a perfect outing throughout the school holidays, making memorable experiences with a touch of outdoor exploration and fun.
No booking is required – simply visit your local Notcutts Garden Centre from Saturday 20th July to Friday 6th September 2024, to start your adventure.
Visit Notcutts Dukeries at Welbeck, Worksop, Nottingham, S80 3LT. Dukeries is one of 19 Notcutts Garden Centres nationwide.
For more information, call 01909 476 506 or visit www.notcutts.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.