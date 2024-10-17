Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre launches free children’s Halloween trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young families in The Dukeries are encouraged to visit a free children’s Halloween trail at a garden centre during October half-term.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This half term, Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre is getting into the spooky spirit with a delightful free Halloween activity designed to keep little ones amused during the school holiday.

From Monday 21st October to Sunday 3rd November, families are invited to explore the garden centre to hunt for a series of pictures and letters hiding among the displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once all clues are completed, every youngster will receive a Halloween sticker as a reward. One lucky visitor will have the chance to win a children's prize bundle. Children are encouraged to wear their favourite costumes to add to the atmosphere.

Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre is getting into the spooky spirit with a free Halloween children's trail in October half-term.

Andrew Rawson, general manager of Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre, said: “We’re excited to bring some Halloween fun to the community this year. Our free garden centre trail is the perfect way for families to enjoy the season together, combining outdoor adventures with some light-hearted spooky entertainment.”

Alongside the Halloween trail, visitors can enjoy exploring Notcutts' stunning autumn displays filled with seasonal plants, decorations, and autumnal accessories. Afterwards, families can relax and recharge at the garden centre's restaurant, offering freshly prepared meals, cakes, and snacks, along with a special children’s hot meal deal for younger guests.

The Halloween trail is suitable for children of all ages, with no advance booking required. Simply pick up entry forms upon arrival and set out to find the clues hidden throughout the garden centre. All completed forms will be entered for the chance to win a children’s prize bundle.

For more information, call 01909 476 506 or visit www.notcutts.co.uk