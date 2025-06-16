North Notts Food Fest 2025 to serve up star-studded culinary line-up

John Torode MBE

Free foodie fun for all the family is once again on the menu in Worksop, with the return of North Notts Food Fest for its sixth year.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by North Notts BID, the annual celebration of all things food and drink returns to Worksop town centre on Saturday 5 July, from 10am to 4pm. The event promises a mouth-watering day out, featuring live cooking demonstrations, artisan stalls, children’s activities, street entertainment, and more.

Headlining this year’s event is celebrity chef John Torode MBE, renowned for his role as co-host and judge on MasterChef and Celebrity MasterChef, a regular guest chef on This Morning, and co-host of John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen alongside his wife Lisa Faulkner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a career spanning hit TV shows, bestselling cookbooks, and culinary travels across the globe, John will be bringing his signature flair and food passion to the North Notts stage.

Indian street food Chilli Guys will be a returning vendor at North Notts Food Fest

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive at North Notts BID, said: “The North Notts Food Fest continues to grow each year, celebrating great food, local talent, and providing a fantastic free day out for families from across district.

“We’re thrilled to welcome John Torode as our headline celebrity chef for 2025, bringing his star-studded culinary expertise to our packed programme.”

Joining John is Michelin-starred chef and owner of Smokehouse UK Justin Alpin, who will showcase his passion for British ingredients infused with Asian flavours in a live demonstration full of colour, taste, and fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local talent will also be taking centre stage throughout the day, including home economist and Food Fest favourite Teresa Bovey, while artisan baker Peter Whitlam from Retford’s Vintage Bakery will be showcasing his flatbread making techniques. Café owner Diana Kaponas, the award-winning chef behind Worksop’s Café Neo and the Fusion Café, will be creating traditional Greek dips to pair with Peter’s flatbreads.

Teresa Bovey

Rounding off the local line-up is chocolatier Ben Ellis, who will be crafting his handmade chocolates. Peter, Ben and Diana will also have stalls at the event selling their wares, giving visitors the chance to take home some delicious goods.

Younger visitors can get hands-on with free fruit kebab making and take part in two “bread in a bag” workshops, led by children’s chef Anne Marie Lambert from Get Cooking. Meanwhile, the streets will come alive with wacky performances from the Fairly Famous Family, a traditional Punch & Judy show, and colourful face painting.

Sally added: “With an amazing line-up of food and drink experts and entertainers, the Food Fest is the perfect occasion bring your friends and family along to the tastiest day in the North Notts calendar.”

For the full list of demonstrations and stall holders, as well as event updates, visit the North Notts Food Fest Facebook event page.