News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV

North Notts Cat Rescue preparing to hold fundraising Easter Fair

Please join us to help raise funds for North Notts Cat Rescue by attending our Easter Fair at Hillstown Village Hall, Hills Town, Bolsover – postcode S44 6LW – on Sunday, April 2, from noon-4pm, writes Laura Goulden.

By Laura GouldenContributor
3 hours ago - 1 min read

We have a large variety of small businesses in attendance: baby and children’s products, women’s fashion and jewellery, Usborne books, bodyshop, wax melts, crystals and more!

You can purchase hot food and refreshments through the serving hatch in the main hall from Danielle’s Cupcake Heaven. There will also be an ice cream van in attendance!

The Easter Bunny will be paying a special visit from 1.30-3pm.

Hillstown Village Hall.
Most Popular
Read More
Maternity services at King’s Mill Hospital rated ‘good’ following CQC inspection

A tombola will be held, with all proceeds being donated directly to North Notts Cat Rescue.

See bit.ly/41iAGcr

Usborne