The event takes place at the Summit Centre, Pavilion Rd, Kirkby, on Sunday, July 2, from noon-4pm.

There will be a tombola with all proceeds made going directly to North Notts Cat Rescue.

There will be a large variety of small businesses attending including Once Upon a Ice Cream outside andm in the cafe area, Sarah Leigh Make-Up & Beauty, Lisa’s Old School Treats and Kirsty’s Gift Corner, as well as the rescue’s own fundraising stall.

Lee Dobson and partner will be bringing their ice cream van.

Small businesses set to be present in the sports hall include: Precious Angels Boutique; The Lounge Room; Feeling Crafty; Sally’s Pamperhut; The Story Keeper by Kerrie; TropicSkincareMade4U; Helen’s Creations; Bow Selector; Avon with Mel; Tangle Duck; Bizzybeecraft4you; Dolly Day Dreams; EveAndIvyCreations; Loulabelle’s Home Aromas; Love Burt Handcrafted Frames & Prints; Debz Doggie Delights; Home Crafts by Nicky; Hummingbird Sparkles; Love from Boo, Bob and Floss xxx; Lovemonkey Art; Half Moon Handmade Gifts; The Wendy House Wishes; Crystalmoon Magic; Lou-Lou’s Candles; Crazy Cat Crochet UK; Totally Spellbound; Jellybeans Home Decor; Twinkle Bunny; WHRWoodworks; Handmade Resin by Suey; By Gwyneth; Cas’s Colourful Gifts; and New Beginnings Tarot Reading.