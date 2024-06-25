New ticket prices for Sherwood Forest outdoor theatre show

By Rob JamesContributor
Published 25th Jun 2024, 12:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Ticket prices for an outdoor theatre show at Sherwood Forest at Edwinstowe have been reduced.

This Is My Theatre bring their innovative adaptation of the cinema classic The Wonderful Wizard of Oz to the RSPB reserve at Edwinstowe on Thursday 27th June (6.30pm).

L. Frank Baum’s story is the tale of Dorothy who, along with her faithful dog Toto, is caught in a storm and transported to the magical world of Oz.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There she meets three curious companions – The Scarecrow, the Cowardly Lion and the Tin Man – to embark on a journey along the Yellow Brick Road to find the Wizard of Oz and help Dorothy return home to Kansas.

This Is My Theatre are bringing their stage version of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz to Sherwood ForestThis Is My Theatre are bringing their stage version of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz to Sherwood Forest
This Is My Theatre are bringing their stage version of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz to Sherwood Forest

They encounter peril along the way, including a wicked witch determined to steal Dorothy’s precious ruby slippers…

Ticket prices for the show are now (including booking fee):

· £17 adult (£13.80 for RSPB members)

· £9 children (£7.40 for RSPB members)

Parking is included in the price of the ticket. The Visitor Centre café will be open for refreshments during the performance.

It promises to be a wonderful summer evening of theatrical entertainment in Robin Hood’s Forest.

To book, go to WizardofOz-Sherwood

Related topics:EdwinstoweRSPBParking

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.