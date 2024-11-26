New exhibition by prolific Lincolnshire artist captures a moment in time

By Tina Masters
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 08:42 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 12:48 BST

A Lincolnshire artist whose work captures a moment in time is exhibiting his creations at Bassetlaw Museum.

Garry Ashton is displaying a selection of oil and acrylic paintings, encompassing landscapes, abstracts and still life.

Titled “In the Moment” his works are created through experimenting with colour mixes and composition, different media, and tools.

Garry said: “Every now and then something happens, and you just go with it – you know when it’s right as you can’t stop looking at it. I try to capture a thought or image, and work quickly to get it down on canvas, hence the title of the exhibition, my paintings are “in the moment.”

Artist Garry Ashton

He trained at Lincoln College of Art and De Montfort University and says he is inspired by the techniques and styles of a wide range of other artists.

Katarzyna Wosiak, Collections Officer said: “We are thrilled to host an exhibition of Garry Ashton’s most recent works. His deeply expressive paintings beautifully capture the essence of fleeting experiences through vibrant experimentation with styles, bold colours and layered textures. This inspiring show invites visitors to engage and truly connect with spontaneous artworks.”

The “In the Moment” exhibition opens on Saturday 9th November and runs until Saturday 8th February 2025 at Bassetlaw Museum, Grove Street, Retford and is open Monday to Saturday 10am – 4:30pm. Admission is free.

For more information about this exhibition, and others at Bassetlaw Museum, go to www.bassetlawmuseum.org.uk or sign up to the Bassetlaw Museum newsletter.

