New drama from award winning company in Gainsborough next week

By Antony Bellekom
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 13:08 BST
Chloe, played by Shona Maule, putting pressure on the psychologist played by Robbie Bellekomplaceholder image
Chloe, played by Shona Maule, putting pressure on the psychologist played by Robbie Bellekom
From an award winning company comes a new drama; entertaining, darkly humorous and thought provoking, and in the area next week after a triumphant run at a top London Fringe venue. Honestly is at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough on Wednesday 1st of October and features Chloe, who lives her life by a series of ever more incredible lies!

Often, she’s back to school; her youthful looks that allow the 26 year old to regularly enrol at sixth form colleges. Or work in a warehouse amongst other immigrants from Eastern Europe in the gig economy. Or into the trust of parents attracted to the Gauloise smoking French au pair. And now, into custody.

What next for Chloe depends on the psychologist’s report. Emma is undoubtedly in trouble, she has to write the report and it must be accurate. So, ask a compulsive liar if she’s telling the truth. And if Chloe is a compulsive liar., is it a condition or a con, villain or victim, deserving of care or incarceration? Chloe has never been content with one life: if you’re not happy with this one, why not make up a new one?

Dogwood Productions specialises in new writing, taking its work to community venues, art centres and theatres, including the RSC at Stratford, and being transmitted on both BBC Radio 4 and the World Service.

Shona Maule plays Chloeplaceholder image
Shona Maule plays Chloe

The production has been made possible through the support of Arts Council England.

Wednesday 1st October Trinity Arts, Gainsborough

Tickets From: Trinity Arts Centre, Trinity St., Gainsborough DN21 2AL and www.dogwoodproductions.co.uk/boxoffice

More details from [email protected]

And at https:// www.dogwoodproductions.co.uk/honestly

