National Allotment Week returns to Bassetlaw

National Allotment Week is returning to Bassetlaw this August, highlighting the vital role allotments play in supporting healthier lifestyles and community wellbeing.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from Monday 11th to Sunday 17th August, this year’s theme, ‘Allotments and Wellbeing’, focuses on the many benefits of growing your own food and spending time outdoors for both physical and mental health.

Across the UK, there are around 330,000 allotment plots, and Bassetlaw is proud to host over 20 allotment sites across Retford and Worksop. Demand for plots has grown in recent years, as more people look for ways to connect with nature, meet neighbours, and enjoy the satisfaction of gardening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, said: “Allotments provide invaluable green spaces where people of all ages can enjoy gardening, improve their wellbeing, and build lasting friendships. We encourage everyone to explore what allotments have to offer during National Allotment Week and throughout the year.”

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cllr Jonathan Slater

National Allotment Week was launched in 2002 by the National Allotment Society (NAS), a charity that works to protect and promote allotments across the UK. With over 130,000 members, NAS collaborates with local councils to help keep allotments accessible, sustainable, and thriving for future generations.

In Bassetlaw, allotments are available to rent at a rate of £0.155 per square metre, with water usage metered and supplies typically available from March to November each year.

Bassetlaw Foodbank are always looking for volunteers to help with their fresh produce. There are a small group specifically volunteering for the allotments and they would welcome additional support over the course of the year. For anyone interested, please email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about allotments in Bassetlaw, including how to rent a community plot, visit: [email protected]

For more about National Allotment Week and the National Allotment Society, visit: National Allotments Week | The National Allotment Society