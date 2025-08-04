Mini Athletics launches in Worksop and Retford for the first time: Fun, fitness, and imagination for children aged 2–8

Exciting news for local families – Mini Athletics is coming to Worksop and Retford for the very first time! This popular children’s activity programme, which has taken the UK by storm, will soon be opening its doors in our area, offering fun-filled, high-energy classes designed especially for children aged 2 to 8 years old.

Mini Athletics classes are not just about running around (although there’s plenty of that!). They are carefully structured sessions that use fun, imagination, and adventure to teach the fundamental skills of running, jumping, and throwing – the building blocks of all sports. The programme is designed to help children develop physical literacy, improve coordination, and most importantly, build confidence through movement and play.

The ethos behind Mini Athletics is rooted in giving young children a positive, engaging introduction to sport. Founded by athletes and educators, the classes combine elements of athletics training with imaginative play, teamwork, and storytelling – turning every session into a mini adventure.

From sprinting through jungle trails to leaping over volcanoes, each activity is carefully designed to ignite young imaginations while laying the groundwork for a lifelong love of physical activity.

Coach Lauren will be guiding the mini athletes on their path to physical literacy and confidence.

Bookings will be opening very soon, and demand is expected to be high! Parents can now register their interest and secure a spot on the waiting list by visiting the Mini Athletics website.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting new launch. Whether your little one is a bundle of energy or needs a gentle boost in confidence, Mini Athletics offers a nurturing, energetic environment that’s perfect for every child.

Mini Athletics – where imagination meets movement. Coming soon to Worksop and Retford!