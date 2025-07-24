Mental health support teams summer sessions supporting children and their families

Emotions book used with children to discuss different emotions.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s Mental Health Support Teams would love to invite local families to their exciting story and art sessions, which will be running in libraries across Nottinghamshire over the summer.

The sessions will be aimed at age 5-9 and plan to support mental health in a fun and engaging way.

The team will be reading some favourite stories about growing in confidence, celebrating strengths and highlighting how to keep going when facing challenges. They’ll be sharing tips on how to manage feelings and making art to support our wellbeing.

Our CAMHS Mental Health Support Team, during term time, work in schools across Nottinghamshire. It is an early intervention mental health and wellbeing service in schools aimed at providing support for children, young people and families around low-level emotional wellbeing needs, such as anxiety, low mood, managing emotions, and sleep. We link in directly with Nottinghamshire CAMHS teams and provide in school sessions to promote positive mental health.

The library sessions are part of their community out-reach work and the team can’t wait to get started.

Sarah Kinsey, Operational Team Leader for the Mental Health Support Teams said: “We’d encourage all local families to come along to the sessions to meet our friendly team. We’re really looking forward to meeting and supporting lots of children and their families in a fun way.”

There will also be information for grown-ups about the service and the team will be on hand to answer any questions.

When are the sessions?

Cotgrave Library - Wednesday 30 July, 10am to 12pm

- Wednesday 30 July, 10am to 12pm Kirby in Ashfield Library - Thursday 7 August, 9am to 3pm

- Thursday 7 August, 9am to 3pm Mansfield Library - Thursday 7 August and Thursday 21 August, 9am to 3pm

- Thursday 7 August and Thursday 21 August, 9am to 3pm Beeston Library - Wednesday 13 August, 10:30am to 12pm

- Wednesday 13 August, 10:30am to 12pm Bingham Library - Tuesday 19 August, 10:30am to 12:30pm

- Tuesday 19 August, 10:30am to 12:30pm West Bridgford Library - Wednesday 20 August, 10am to 2pm