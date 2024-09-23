Mansfield’s stuntman to showcase thrilling skills at local action Film Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This October, Mansfield Town Film Festival (MTFF) will bring Hollywood-level excitement to the Mansfield Palace Theatre with two thrilling events hosted by local stuntman and radio personality John B. Tannen.

Best known as the voice of Mansfield 103.2’s breakfast show, John will offer film-goers an exclusive glimpse into the world of cinematic stunts.

The events will coincide with screenings of The Train (1964) on 18th October and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) on 25th October, as part of the British Film Institute’s (BFI) Art of Action season.

John B. Tannen’s career spans over 30 years, with notable credits in blockbuster films like The Batman (2022), Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019), and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023).

John B. Tannen at Mansfield Town Film Festival

MTFF’s Festival Director Jay Martin says, “John has been a part of our festival for the past two years, and he’s always a highlight for our filmmakers and guests.

“His stories from the sets of some of Hollywood’s biggest films truly inspire our audience.

“Bringing in talent like John not only enriches our festival but also showcases the unique contributions that local professionals like him make to the global film industry.

“His ability to connect with our community, from his radio show to his stunt work, makes him the perfect host for these events.”

The Train (1964) screens October 18th

For those attending The Train (1964) screening, John will give a special presentation on his long-standing career as a stuntman, while the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) audience will get hands-on experience with a live workshop where participants can try their hand at some Hollywood-style stunts. Both events are included with the price of admission.

The decision to bring the Art of Action Season to Mansfield is a testament to the town's growing reputation as a cultural hub. Mansfield Town Film Festival, now a key event in the local cultural calendar, has been instrumental in reviving the town’s cultural scene.

“From working on The Batman to doubling for Aquaman’s dad in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, I’ve had the privilege to work alongside some incredible talent,” said John.

“I’m really looking forward to sharing my experiences with people in my hometown.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) screens October 25th

“Stunt work is an art form in itself, and it’s great to have the chance to show people what goes into creating those high-octane moments.

“I’m also excited about the workshop, where people will get a hands-on experience, it’s going to be a lot of fun!”

The programme will kick off on October 4th with the screening of The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938), a swashbuckling classic known for its thrilling action sequences and iconic performances.

This will be followed by The Train (1964) on October 18th, a tense World War II thriller featuring a compelling storyline about the French Resistance’s efforts to stop a Nazi train.

The season will conclude on October 25th with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), a visually stunning martial arts epic that captivated audiences worldwide with its breathtaking choreography and profound narrative.

The BFI’s Art of Action Season was curated to celebrate the evolution and artistry of action cinema, a genre often celebrated for its thrills but also deserving of recognition for its craft.

The films in this season were selected to showcase the genre's diversity, from the daring stunts and romantic adventure of The Adventures of Robin Hood, to the tense, plot-driven suspense of The Train, and the poetic, choreographed martial arts of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Each film represents a different era and style of action filmmaking, offering audiences a chance to explore the genre’s development over the decades.

The Art of Action Season aims to achieve several key goals: to highlight the skill and creativity involved in making action films, to promote a deeper understanding of the genre among audiences, and to celebrate films that have pushed the boundaries of action cinema.

By partnering with local festivals like Mansfield Town Film Festival, the BFI hopes to bring these films to new audiences and encourage a broader appreciation for film history and craft.

Jay Martin added, “Our collaboration with the BFI aligns perfectly with our festival’s mission to bring diverse and thought-provoking films to Mansfield.

“We’re excited to offer our community a chance to experience these legendary films as they were meant to be seen—on the big screen, surrounded by fellow film enthusiasts.”

Tickets for these screenings, which include John B. Tannen’s exclusive events, are now available at: www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre/

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to meet a local stunt legend and experience the action up close!